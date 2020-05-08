Bhubaneswar: A truck driver from Mumbai Friday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha, the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of Odisha government said.
“5th Health Update, 8th May. One positive case. 42 yr Male, Mumbai. He is a Truck driver of Mumbai. Met with a road accident in Odisha. Admitted in AIIMS, BBSR and Tested Positive. This case will be counted in the State of Maharastra. Total Positive Case: 270,” the I&PR department tweeted.
According to state government data as of Friday evening, 270 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 205 cases are active, 63 have recovered and two persons have died.
(PNN)