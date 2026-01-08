Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das Wednesday asked the party’s women wing members to induct at least 100 women each to strengthen its base.

Inaugurating a two-day training programme for the Mahila Congress members, Das said that a proactive and capable woman can do anything.

“Indira Gandhi was the symbol of women’s empowerment. Every woman should make a decision and fight against injustice.

If she does not react, she cannot fight against injustice,” Das said.

There is no dearth of wise women in society, the Congress leader said.

He alleged that the BJP government in the state has completely failed in giving justice and respect to women.

Das said cases against women like rape, gang-rape, and murder, are being reported every day in the state.

To strengthen the party’s women’s wing, he called upon the participating Mahila Congress leaders to include at least 100 women each in the party fold to fight against injustice.