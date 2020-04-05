New Delhi: A In a bid to provide food to the needy and underprivileged amid the nation-wide lockdown, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has opened its kitchens at 10 locations across the country for feeding the underpriviledged and those in need of food.

In a tweet, M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka said that 50,000 meals were supplied this week. He also said that the company is making its kitchen infrastructure for others to use.

“On clarion call from @PiyushGoyal Mahindra opened its kitchen at 10 locations. We have supplied 50000 meals, 10000 rations this week. Making our kitchen infra available for others to use for up to 10000 meals a day. Please contact @shi_joshi @MahindraRise,” he said.

Sharing his tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra said: “To our team: You have opened up not only our kitchens, but our hearts. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart…”

Mahindra Group has also come up with several efforts to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other initiatives, engineers of M&M are also working on manufacturing ventilators. Anand Mahindra also offered Mahindra Holidays resorts as temporary care facilities.

IANS