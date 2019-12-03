Bhubaneswar: In a first, a dedicated fair meant for the women self-help groups (SHGs) will be organised in the state capital in an attempt to showcase the products prepared by the SHGs and to link them with the promoters and consumers.

The Mission Shakti office Tuesday in a media conference informed the media that it has planned to undertake a Mission Shakti Mela from December 5 to 16 where a number of ‘Made in Odisha’ products prepared or processed by the women SHG members will be exhibited for the public and for sales.

“The Mission Shakti Mela is happening for the first time in the state. More than 300 products from 200 stalls will be offered for exhibition. It will showcase the potential products from the rural areas for which the state is known for. This is an attempt to economically empower the women working in SHGs,” Sujata Kartikayen, Commissioner of Mission Shakti told reporters.

She said that several products ranging from food, tribal products, non-timber forest produce, handloom and handicraft will be exhibited and the contact details of the makers will be attached to such products so that the consumers who are fond of such products could procure them directly by contacting the SHGs.

It has been planned that the fair will remain open from 11am to 9pm during the planned day and more than 500 women members from 262 women SHGs and producer groups are likely to take part in the fair from all the 30 districts of Odisha.