Chennai: Dubbed as the capital of Indian Hockey for producing a number of India internationals including current Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, Odisha surprisingly didn’t ever win Senior Men National Championship. That jinx was broken Saturday here at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium as Odisha outplayed Haryana 5-1 in the final of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship 2024.

Tamil Nadu’s deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin handed over the trophy to the Odisha team in the presence of Hockey India president and Odisha hockey legend Dilip Tirkey.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the Odisha team on its historic victory. Taking to X Majhi wrote, “Huge congratulations to the #Odisha Hockey team on clinching their historic first-ever gold medal at the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024! The Odisha team triumphed over Hockey Haryana today, marking a major milestone.”

India international Shilanand Lakra slammed a hat-trick to hand Odisha the much-needed trophy. Shilanand (48th, 57th, 60th minutes) scored three goals in a span of 12 minutes, while Rajat Akash Tirkey (11th) seized an early opportunity to give Odisha the lead, scoring from close range. Pratap Lakra (39th) then doubled the lead in the third quarter, converting a penalty stroke. In the fourth quarter, Shilanand rose to the occasion for Odisha.

Haryana’s lone goal was scored by Joginder Singh (55th). Uttar Pradesh defeated Manipur 2-1 to claim the third spot.

PTI