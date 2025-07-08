Ganjam: The outbreak of diarrhoea at a village in Odisha’s Ganjam district is “now under control”, with one patient undergoing treatment in hospital, a health department official said Tuesday.

The first case of diarrhoea was reported from Ustapalli village in Digapahandi block of the district July 6.

Till Monday, 11 villagers were hospitalised with diarrhoea, while no new patient was admitted Tuesday, said Nilakantha Mishra, Director, Public Health.

Of the 11 patients, five were admitted to Digapahandi community health centre (CHC) while another six have been referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Ten admitted patients have been discharged after treatment, Mishra said.

“A five-year-old child, who has respiratory issues, is still under treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur,” he added.

Earlier, family members of two persons – Dash Sabar (70) and Prakash Rait (37) – had claimed that they died due to diarrhoea.

However, the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department, in a statement Tuesday, clarified that Sabar died at home due to melena, while Rait passed away owing to other health issues.

“Though the disease is now under control, the government has instructed the field-level officials to continue the awareness and disinfection drive,” it said.