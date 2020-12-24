Nayagarh: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the death of minor Pari in Nayagarh district, brought Thursday prime accused Saroj Sethy to Jadupur village for reconstruction of the crime scene.

The accused was taken to the pond where the skeletal remains of the five-year-old girl were found. There Saroj demonstrated how he had disposed off the body after murdering the minor. SIT chief Arun Bothra was also present at the spot and he sought details from saroj.

Bothra told mediapersons, the one of Saroj’s family members was aware of the crime committed by the accused. Efforts are on to find out that person.

“Saroj had been tracking the investigation from day one. He had collected a lot of information about me from the net. He had been watching news channels to keep a tab on the progress of the investigation. During his remand period, his behaviour has been unpredictable. Sometimes he would get angry and sometimes he would behave normally,” said Bothra.

Police did not allow camerapersons and journalists close to the crime scene. Saroj’s family members were also not allowed to come out of their house. For this people opined that Saroj is being made a scapegoat by the police.

Saroj’s mother once more reiterated that her son is innocent. “My son is not addicted to child pornography videos. He used to watching devotional songs on mobile phone. He has been pressured to confess that he has murdered Pari,” she said.

Saroj’s sister has all along been not ready to buy the police’s claim that her brother liked watching child pornography. She said her brother rarely used her mobile phone. She also objected to the way SIT recreated the crime scene ‘locking’ them inside the house.

“My brother was with us on the day of crime. So he is innocent, He has been falsely implicated in the case,” she said.

Notably, the remand period of Saroj came to an end Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Orissa High Court directed the SIT team of the Odisha Crime Branch to submit the charge sheet as quickly as possible in the case.

PNN