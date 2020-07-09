Ujjain: Vikas Dubey, who has been on the run since close to a week after the killing of 8 police personnel in Kanpur, has finally been arrested. Early reports that are coming in say Vikas Dubey has been arrested from Ujjain.

High drama unfolded at the Mahakal temple after the wanted gangster, who had been absconding for almost seven days after the ambush on a police party in his village, was arrested from Ujjain.

“Main Vikas Dubey hun, Kanpur wala (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur],” screamed out loud the most wanted Uttar Pradesh gangster.

This reportedly sent alarm bells to the security guards at the Ujjain temple who then alerted the police. As policemen walked him towards a police car, Vikas Dubey shouts again, “Main Vikas Dubey hun, Kanpur wala”.

"Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway," Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector said.

“Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway,” Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector said.

Vikas Dubey escaped from his hideout in Faridabad Wednesday where police caught three of his aides.

Vikas Dubey, however, gave police the slip and landed in Madhya Pradesh. According to sources, Vikay Dubey let the police know about his location in Ujjain following which the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested him after a tip off from temple security.

A senior MP government official told PTI, “Yes, he has been arrested.” Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also told reporters that Dubey is in state police custody in Ujjain.

PNN/Agencies