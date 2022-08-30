Cuttack: The Commissionerate police Monday asked Ganesh puja committees in Cuttack to maintain decency in idol making and decorations at the puja mandaps and warned that deviations that hurt religious sentiments will invite stringent action. The Ganesh puja is beginning from Wednesday. “Any exceptions or deviations in idol makings that will hurt religious sentiments will invite stringent action,” warned City Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra.

Earlier in the day, the Orissa High Court refused to intervene in the recent police actions against queer idol makings of Hindu Gods and Goddesses for the ensuing puja season in Cuttack city when a petition in this context came up for adjudication. An artisan of local Kumbhar Sahi had approached the High Court seeking intervention to restrain the police from dabbling in the idol-making creativity of the artisans.