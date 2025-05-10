Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday approved the proposal of providing pensions to 23 persons imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Defense and Internal Security of India Rules (DISIR) during the Emergency period. According to reports, 19 people under MISA and four under DISIR will receive an increased pension.

Earlier, pension had been approved for 21 MISA detainees. The process of honouring the sons of the soil has begun by the CM, following which the pension amount has been increased. These detainees will receive a pension of Rs 20,000 per month, while their medical expenses will be borne by the state government. Significantly, many were arrested under various laws such as MISA, Defence of India Rules (DIR) and DISIR, and imprisoned for opposing the imposition of Emergency in the country. It has been decided that all surviving freedom fighters will receive pensions and medical benefits from January 1, 2025.