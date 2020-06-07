Cuttack: In a major reshuffle, Odisha government transferred 20 inspectors, 39 sub-inspectors (SI) and two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Saturday.

Four of the 20 inspectors were transferred after being promoted. Out of the 39 sub-inspectors, 23 were transferred after completing their five-year tenure in Kandhamal district, 12 were transferred for family reasons, and four others were not specified.

Promoted inspector Champati Patra has been transferred to Rourkela police from Commissionerate Police. Durga Charan Pradhan has been transferred to Cuttack from GRP Rourkela, Charulata Nanda has been transferred to Jajpur from CID and Ranjan Kumar Majhi has been transferred to Malkangiri from Nayagarh.

Though inspector of Nayagarh police station Rinarani Sahoo got a promotion, she has not been transferred anywhere.

According to a government notification, Dillip Swain from Commissionerate Police – Bhubaneswar will join Ganjam police station, Jayadev Biswajit has been transferred to SRP Cuttack, Gyanendra Kumar Sahoo has been transferred to Puri.

Sumant Kishan and Gouranga Charana Sahoo from Berhampur police have been transferred to Kendrapara police station and Bhadrak police station respectively.

Yuvraj Swain from Ganjam police and Subrat Sahoo from Puri police have been transferred to Commissionerate Police.

Pragya Paramita Jena and Alok Kumar Jena from Special Task Force have been transferred to Nayagarh police station and Bhadrak police station respectively.

Nibedita Dash from economic offence wing has been transferred to SRP Cuttack, Ram Kumar Murmu from Kendrapara has been transferred to Berhampur, Bharat Chandra Sahoo from Cuttack police has been transferred to Commissionerate Police.

Sushant Kumar Sahoo and Valentina Rai from Vigilance branch have been transferred to Bhadrak and Berhampur respectively. Akshaya Kumar Nayak from CID has been transferred to Berhampur police.

Odisha police transferred Prafulla Kumar Sahoo from Kendrapara to Berhampur, Sasmita Sethi from Bhadrak to Berhampur, Archana Chhotraya from Keonjhar to Bargarh, Somya Ray Angul to Bhadrak, Pratibha Padhi Cuttack to Nuapada, Bansidhar Mallik Commissionerate Police to Boudh, Mukesh Kumar Behera Gajapati to Khurda, Sushant Kumar Khuntia Keonjhar to Cuttack, Sushri Sarmistha Suna from Sambalpur to Commissionerate Police, Santanu Kumar Jena Jagatsinghpur to Bhadrak, Siv Sankar Jena from Kandhamal to Keonjhar and Rajesh Kumar Sethi from Jajpur to Malkangiri owing to family issues.

PNN