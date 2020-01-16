Srinagar: A major terror attack ahead of Republic Day has been averted J-K Police said Thursday with the arrest of six terrorists. While one an associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was arrested from Awantipora area of Pulwama district, five others belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group were nabbed from the Hazratbal area.

The five picked up from the Hazratbal area have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir. A major haul of explosives were required from their possession.

Small arms, walkie talkies, a body vest strapped with bombs and ball bearings (presumably for a suicide attack), besides items such as detonators, gelatin sticks and nitric acid bottles that go into the preparation of explosives, were also found in possession of the arrested JeM operatives. Police sources said that interrogation is on to ascertain where the attack was supposed to happen.

Police also said that two of the five have been associated with the recent grenade attacks here in which seven persons were injured. Proof of the attack has been found in the possession of those arrested, police officials informed.

Meanwhile disclosing information about the LeT terrorist police said, “He is a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit LeT in Awantipora.” a police spokesman said. He has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Maheed resident of Dangerpora-Padgampora in Pulwama district.

“As per police records Dar he has been assisting the active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT operating in the areas of Padgampora, Sonrigund, Gulzarpora, Beighpora, Reshipora and Dangerpora areas of Awantipora,” said a police spokesman.

As per the investigation, Dar was involved in threatening and intimidating civilians residing in the area, the spokesman said adding he was also involved in providing logistic support to LeT cadres operating in Awantipora.

Case under relevant section of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation in the matter is in progress.

Agencies