Mumbai: Malaika Arora announced on Instagram that she has received the second vaccine shot against Covid-19.

“Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated,” she wrote.

Malaika posted pictures from the vaccination centre of getting the jab.

She also thanked doctors and nurses at the vaccination centre, for their contribution in the accompanying caption.

“No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontlin e warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing! @my_bmc @mybmchealt hdept @zakaria_asif #staysafe #stayindoors #getvaccinated” she wrote .

In the photos, Malaika is seen wearing comfortable gym activewear. She is casually dressed in a black and white sports bra, track pants, and a layering of a summer sweatshirt thrown on one side.

Malaika Arora is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 4.