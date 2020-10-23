Mumbai: Malaika Arora celebrated her 47th birthday Friday, and rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had a mushy post on Instagram for her. Arjun posted an image of Malaika in tracksuit, pouting and posing next to her dog.

“Happy birthday my fool,” he wrote as caption.

Arjun and Malaika are yet to make an official announcement about their relationship but the two are often spotted at dinner dates, parties and film shows.

Arjun will next be seen in “Bhoot Police”, helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS”.

He will also be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com. and his film with Parineeti Chopra, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, is also ready for release.