Mumbai: New-age singer-composer Ved Sharma is elated because his latest song, Shikayat, has crossed 10 million views on YouTube within two weeks.

Ved shot to fame earlier this year composing and singing the title song of Mohit Suri’s “Malang”, starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. His new song “Shikayat” has a music video featuring real-life couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The three-minute number showcases a love story that has a tragic end.

“I feel every artiste needs a certain push to do well and that’s what they are doing with me, so I am very grateful to them,” said Ved, thanking his fans.

Talking about his experience working with Prince and Yuvika, he added: “Yuvika and Prince were really sweet and supportive. They share superb chemistry and that is evident in our song. To me, they are the best couple in Bollywood.”

Talking about his musical journey, Ved said: “It’s been a 13-year old long journey. I was a mimicry artiste at a radio station for two years. Later, I moved to Delhi to learn the technicalities in the field of music. In 2013, I moved to Mumbai and started voicing for TV channels. I got an opportunity to work with the Meet Bros. For two years, after which I started working independently. Ash King heard my song ‘Malang’ and recommended me to Mohit (Suri) sir.”

Shikayat is penned by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and the music is arranged and programmed by Aditya Dev.