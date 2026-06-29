New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was Monday recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha following his re-election to the Upper House.

Kharge took oath in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan Monday.

“Consequent upon the expiry of his term of office as a member of the Rajya Sabha on June 25, 2026, Mallikarjun Kharge ceased to be the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha w.e.f. June 26, 2026.

“On his re-election to the Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. June 26, 2026, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has accorded recognition to Mallikarjun Kharge, Member and Leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Rajya Sabha, as the Leader of Opposition w.e.f. June 26, 2026, in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977, and for all purposes of the said Act,” Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P C Mody said in a bulletin.

PTI