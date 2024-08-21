Jajpur: The death of 19 children in July 2016 due to malnutrition in the three Nagada villages in this district grabbed international attention. However, it seems that neither the district administration nor the state government has learnt from that tragedy. Eight years on hunger and malnutrition continue to plague other areas. Sources informed here Tuesday that 10 cases of malnutrition have been reported from villages adjacent to Nagada. Six cases including two who are suffering from acute malnutrition, have been reported from Tumuni village which is to the left of Nagada.

Four more cases of acute malnutrition have been reported from Taladiha village which is to the right of Nagada. In all the 10 cases, those affected are kids. Chief district medical officer (CDMO), Shibashis Moharana on getting the news directed the medical officer of Sukinda CHC to rescue the malnutrition-afflicted kids from Tumuni and Taladiha villages and admit them for treatment in a nutrition rehabilitation centre. He also asked him to rush a medical team to the villages, Tuesday. However, no medical team visited these two villages when reports last came. A six-member team only visited Nagada and returned. They avoided visiting Tumuni and Taladiha as there are no pucca roads to the villages. The members of the team refused to walk through forests, fearing attacks by wild animals. Lack of connectivity to many villages in this district is one of the main causes of malnutrition among kids, locals pointed out. Both children and adults have always been deprived of proper food and treatment facilities as they stay in remote areas.

Despite the presence of many prominent industries in Kalina g ana g ar, Sukinda, Danagadi and Dharmasala of this district, the poverty that exists in many villages is a huge cause of worry. Locals pointed out that many mining units and companies earn revenue in crores by using forest, land and water in the district but they do not come to aid of those suffering from hunger malnutrition and other diseases. The death of the 19 kids due to malnutrition was sort of an eye-opener. The Odisha government constructed a road through the hills to the Nagada villages spending over Rs 13 crore. The state government also ensured education, healthcare, power supply, drinking water facilities and distribution of essentials through a public distribution system to Nagada villages.

However, no road has been constructed to connect Tumuni village which is about 2.7km from Nagada. It is inhabited by 25 tribal families who eke out their living by collecting wild fruits, herbs and honey from the jungle and selling those in the weekly market. With the money they earn, they use it to buy kerosene and other rations. However, on many occasions, the money is not enough for them to meet their daily requirements. Tumuni village is located in such a remote area that a villager wishing to buy salt, leaves home in the morning and returns only the next day. As the area is forested, there is always the chance of animal attacks. Several residents of Tumuni village have lost their lives to bear attacks in the past. The village does not have electricity. The situation in Taladiha village is similar to that of Tumuni. Here also road connectivity is an issue. When contacted, Moharana said that every Thursday a medical team is visiting the two villages. However, the residents of the two villages are not ready to follow the advice given to them due to which they suffer from malnutrition, he added.