Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee asserted Monday that women are safe in West Bengal. However, she pointed out that women were not safe in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Mamata Banerjee also said that if preventive measures are not taken, a day will come when India will be named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee took a jibe at Modi for alleging Sunday in a rally in Kolkata that women are unsafe in West Bengal. The chief minister said that had there been no safety in the state, women would not have been able to move freely even at night.

Instead of ‘spreading lies and canards’ against the TMC government in West Bengal, he should focus on BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, crimes against women are rampant in those states, Banerjee said at a rally organised on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

“He (Modi) is lecturing us on women’s safety and empowerment. What is the situation of women’s safety in BJP- ruled states? What is the situation in Modi’s favourite Gujarat? Media reports say that there have been two murders and four rapes on an average daily in Gujarat in the last two years. Ahmedabad and Modi’s favourite UP are at the top of the list of incidents of rape in India,” Banerjee pointed out.

Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should shift focus on these states, she said.”Our women work here (in Bengal). Had women been unsafe here, they wouldn’t have been able to move around freely even late at night. We do not tolerate crimes against women,” asserted Banerjee.

Taking a dig at the PM over the inclusion of his photo in COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Banerjee claimed that a day will come when India will be named after Narendra Modi.

“The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates. He has turned the COVID vaccine to Modi vaccine. A day will come when the country will be named after him,” Banerjee said. “We must prevent it from happening,” she added.

The TMC supremo was addressing a gathering after leading ‘Didir Sathe Amra’ (We are with Didi) rally here. Banerjee asserted that she will return to power for the third consecutive time in Bengal.

“The fight is between me and the BJP in all 294 seats. They have the machinery, the money, the goons, and I do not have anything. What I have is the support of 100 per cent of the people of the state,” she said.