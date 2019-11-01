Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Friday that the Indian union will be strengthened only if the states are strong and that they are given more power.

Extending her greetings to the people of the states whose foundation days are celebrated November 1, Mamata Banerjee urged them to strengthen the country’s federal structure.

“Heartiest greetings to my brothers & sisters of Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh on the Foundation Day of their States,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted early Friday morning.

“The Indian Union will be strengthened only when States are strong. Let us strengthen our federal structure. Jai Hind. Joy Bangla,” she added.

Seven Indian states – Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – are celebrating their foundation day on this day.

Union Territories of Lakshwadeep, Pondicherry, Andaman and Nicobar also have their foundation days as November 1.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the contribution of Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala in the growth trajectory of the country as they celebrated mark their respective statehood day.

As Karnataka celebrates its ‘Rajyotsava’, the prime minister referred to its ‘outstanding contribution’ towards India’s progress.

“The state’s natural beauty and people’s warm-hearted nature are well known. Praying for Karnataka’s development in the times to come,” Modi tweeted. Karnataka came into being on this day in 1956.

On Haryana’s statehood day, Modi referred to it as a land of courage, skill, soldiers and farmers. He said Haryana is a mix of ancient culture and new technology which is contributing to the nation’s growth. The state was formed in 1966.

Wishing the people of Madhya Pradesh on its statehood day, the prime minister wished the state success.

For Kerala he tweeted: “On Kerala Piravi Day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Kerala. People from this state have made remarkable contributions to the nation. May the people of the state be happy and prosperous,” Modi said. Kerala was formed on this day in 1956.

