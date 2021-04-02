Dinhata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee once more asserted Fridat that she will win the elections from Nandigram. She hit back at at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had said that she should think about contesting from another ‘seat’ as she would lose from Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee said that she does not need his ‘suggestion’ on contesting from any other seat.

The prime minister had Thursday asked Banerjee to clarify whether there is truth in the ‘rumours’ that she was going to file the nomination for another seat going to the polls in the last phase. He maintained that the TMC chief has admitted defeat in Nandigram.

“I want to tell the prime minister to control his home minister first and then try to control us. We are not your party’s members that you will control us,” Banerjee said at an election rally here the north Bengal district of Coochbehar.

“I am not your party’s member that you will suggest me to contest from another seat. I have contested from Nandigram and will win from there only,” the TMC chief added.

Also read: Hunter becomes the ‘hunted’

Banerjee began her north Bengal tour with the rally here Friday. She alleged that the election is not being conducted by the Election Commission but by Amit Shah, the Home Minister. She said that the central forces were being used to intimidate the voters.

“I want more than 200 seats, since anything less than will mean they (BJP) will buy the ‘gaddars’ (traitors),” Banerjee said. In the process she admitted that TMC MLAs may be up for grabs if her party wins by a slender margin in the elections for the 294-member Assembly.