Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is gearing up for its mass outreach programme ahead of the crucial assembly polls scheduled in 2021. The programme, titled door-to-door government, will kickstart from December 1 where the state administration would highlight 10 different state government schemes running across Bengal.

The initiative was taken after the CM made an announcement last week in Bankura during a administrative meeting. These schemes are – Konnyashree, Kad dyosathi (food scheme), Sasthosathi (health scheme), 100-days work, Shikkhya shree (education scheme) etc.

According to sources in the state government, the campaign will continue from December 1 to January 30 in four phases in all municipal and panchayat areas across districts. Various state government departments will be holding camps to listen to grievances and implementation status of those schemes.

District magistrates will head the ‘door-to-door government’ campaign in their respective districts. These camps would be set up in various schools, college premises, community halls and panchayat offices, so that maximum number of people can avail the benefits of such government schemes across the state, an official said.

According to political observers, the drive would be carried out by the state government to propagate its schemes in order to garner support for the incumbent Trinamool Congress government in Bengal ahead of the high-voltage electoral battle.