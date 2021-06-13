Keonjhar: Bolani police Saturday evening arrested Rupa Singh Siddhu, who had been on the run after killing his sister-in-law by slitting her throat and sexually assaulting his mother-in-law. The gruesome incident had taken place in Karo forest under Bolani police limits in Keonjhar district June 6.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out a search operation in Bamebari area and nabbed Siddhu.

Notably, Siddhu’s sister-in-law Mariam and mother-in-law had gone to Karo forest to collect firewood, mushrooms and other forest produces. Later, Siddhu reached the spot and picked up a quarrel with Mariam. The scene turned ugly as Siddhu lost his cool and slit her throat with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot. He then dragged the body to a stone quarry and dumped the body there.

Siddhu’s brutality did not stop there. He tied his mother-in-law to a tree and sexually assaulted her. However, she managed to escape from the spot and reported the incident at Kiriburu police station in neighbouring Jharkhand state. The officials informed their counterparts in Bolani police station.

A team from Bolani police brought the accused’s mother-in-law and took her to the crime spot to recover her daughter’s body. Siddhu had been absconding after committing the crime.

PNN