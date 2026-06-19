Hatadihi: Keonjhar police Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man accused of attacking a police constable of Ghashipura police station and obstructing official duty. The arrest was made 18 days after the incident. The accused, identified as Rajat Kumar Jena, son of Sanatan Jena of Khadibila village, had allegedly assaulted constable Deba Prasad Khilar and threatened another police personnel while attempting to free a sand-laden tractor seized by police.

According to police, the incident occurred May 31 when con stable Khilar and another police personnel intercepted a tractor transporting sand. Rajat and his associates allegedly abused the police personnel, issued threats and forcibly took away the tractor. They also allegedly attacked the constable with the intention of causing serious harm. Based on a complaint lodged by Constable Khilar, Ghasipura police registered a case (254/2026) and launched an investigation.

Police said Rajat had been absconding after the incident to evade arrest. Following the intervention of Anandapur SDPO Kamal Kumar Panda, a special police team intensified search operations to trace the accused. Police apprehended Rajat from an undisclosed location outside the area Thursday. Further investigation is underway, police said.