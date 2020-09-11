Anandpur: Local police arrested Friday a person in connection with the deaths of a differently-abled mother and her son. Both were found dead in charred conditions in Kaligaon village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district.

The arrested has been identified as Debashis Das. Police said Das had killed the mother-son duo Wednesday late night.

Sources said the elderly mother and her son who were staying in an abandoned Anganwadi centre in Kaligaon village. They have been identified as Janjali Jena (70) and her son Banamali Jena (50).

Notably, Nandipada police recovered the burnt bodies of both the victims Thursday morning. While local people were clueless as to who killed the mother-son duo, preliminary investigation by cops hinted that they were set ablaze by miscreants.

Police are now hoping that with the arrest of one of the culprits, they will get clues to find the others involved in this gruesome killing.

PNN