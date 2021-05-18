Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur police arrested Tuesday a man for selling fake ID cards and misusing the names of several government and private organisations.

The arrested has been identified as Subash Behera, a resident of Arada village under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur district. He was running the ‘Jagannath Paper Store’ shop at Damana Square in the Capital city.

During lockdown and weekend shutdowns, people associated with media houses, health sectors, IT companies and few others are allowed to move around. However, others do not enjoy such freedom and have to stay home from 12 noon to 6.00am the next day.

However, there were many who wanted to break the lockdown rules and were looking for means do so. So Behera provided them with fake identity cards of various companies, media houses and government organisations. He was selling the fake cards between Rs 200 to Rs 300 per piece.

Police said that the maximum number of fake identity cards was made in the name of media houses.

