Cuttack: Police Tuesday arrested a youth for allegedly uploading obscene video and pictures of his sister-in-law on social media platforms.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Mallick, 25, a resident of Bandhahuda village under Narasinghpur police limits.

According to the police, Ashok had somehow managed to capture some obscene pictures and videos of the complainant. Later, he had started blackmailing her to keep a physical relationship with him, saying he would upload the pictures and videos if she refuses.

It was when she turned his advances down; he posted the videos and pictures on social media.

After coming to know about this, the victim lodged a report against Ashok at Narasinghapur police station. Taking the case seriously, the police registered a case, arrested Ashok and produced him in a court. He was sent to judicial custody as his bail plea was rejected.

