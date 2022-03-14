Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident that took place Monday, a man allegedly beat his 23-year-old wife and later tried to bury the woman alive in a pit in the backyard of his house. The incident was reported from Sitalabasa village under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal.

Fortunately, the victim woman has been rescued and hospitalised.

According to a source, the accused man identified as Ranjan Kumar Sahu had married the woman named Sukanti of the same village about two years ago. The husband and wife duo was not in good terms with each other. It is said that, frequently, they indulged in scuffle over dowry demand since their marriage, the source added.

The husband-wife duo had an altercation once again. Things took an ugly turn earlier in the day when, in a fit of rage, Ranjan severely thrashed his wife leaving her grievously injured. Sukanti sustained injuries on her head and chest. Later, the woman fell unconscious.

Taking advantage of the situation, Ranjan then buried her alive in a pit located at the backyard of his house. On being informed about it, paternal family of the victim rushed to the site and rescued her.

After being rescued, Sukanti was initially admitted to nearby hospital at Kamakhyanagar for treatment. She was later shifted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) as her condition deteriorated.

Eventually, the victim woman in critical condition was again shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack City.

Acting on an FIR lodged by the paternal family of Sukanti, police have launched a detailed probe into the incident which is underway.

PNN