Rourkela: Economic Offences Wing of state Crime Branch arrested a person here Friday on charges of cheating a nationalised bank of Rs. 2.87 crores with a forged cheque of Karnataka State Co-operative Marketing Federation (KSCMFL).

The accused identified as B Muirty Pillai is a resident of Rourkela. He is the owner of BMP & Sons Construction Pvt. Ltd. And has a current bank account at the Rourkela branch of the Bank of India.

According to the complaint filed by branch manager Anjani Kumar Singh, Pillai deposited a BOI cheque of Rs 2.87 crore issued by KSCMFL November 3, 2020. Subsequently, the cheque was cleared by the bank and transferred the above amount into his cash credit account.

Subsequently, the BOI’s Bangalore LCB branch informed the local branch through email that the cheque deposited by Pillai was a fake one and the original was in possession of their customer KSCMFL.

