Rajgangpur: A man was brutally beaten to death by his wife with a crowbar following a tiff between the couple over his regular boozing habits at Kadeidipa village under Sagjor panchayat and this police limits in Sundargarh district late Saturday night. The victim was identified as Sudip Bara, 30, and his accused wife as Sangeeta Bara, 25. Rajgangpur police arrested the woman and seized the murder weapon, Kansbahal police Officer In-Charge Prabhasiraman Singh said. A case was registered in this connection, and the accused will be produced in the court Monday, the OIC said.

The OIC said that Sudip, who was an alcoholic, used to stay with his wife Sangeeta and two sons in the village. He used to come home drunk regularly and pick up a quarrel with his wife. The incident occurred when he again returned home drunk Saturday night and quarreled with his wife. Enraged, his wife picked up a crowbar and brutally thrashed him. Bleeding profusely, Sudip collapsed on the spot and breathed his last. On being informed, Kansbahal and Rajgangpur police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem.