Baripada: In a shocking incident, an alcoholic man beat his wife to death at Handibhanga village under Morada police limits in Mayurbhanj district late Monday night. The deceased was identified as Budulu Katuala and the accused as Mangulu Katuala.

The couple had been quarrelling over some family issues for the last few months. Arguments again broke out Monday night. The scene turned ugly when Mangulu lost temper and started beating his wife with a wooden plank. He continued beating her till she collapsed on the ground. After killing her, he also allegedly attempted to bury the body of the deceased.

By this time, the neighbours suspected something amiss as they had heard the cries of the woman before she became silent. They immediately alerted the police. Later, a team from Morada police station reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. They also detained the accused husband.

The police team along with Morada tehsildar and a forensic team again visited the crime spot Tuesday morning. They seized the plank and an iron pipe used in the crime from the spot.

Registering a case, the cops have launched a probe.

PNN