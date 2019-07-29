Etah (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a man from Etah district killed a snake by biting it repeatedly after the reptile attacked him. The incident took place in Asrauli village of Etah district Sunday night.

Raj Kumar was in an inebriated condition when a snake entered his house and bit him. “My son caught the snake, bit it and crunched it into pieces. His condition is serious. We are unable to afford the treatment expenses,” said his father Babu Ram.

Doctors also confirmed that Raj Kumar’s condition is serious. “A patient came to me and said that he bit a snake. I thought the snake had bitten him. His condition is serious. He has been referred to another hospital,” said the doctor treating the man.

Raj Kumar’s poor family cremated the snake after the incident to ‘atone’ for their son’s ‘sin’ of having killed the snake.