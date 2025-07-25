Berhampur: A man was booked in Odisha’s Ganjam district for allegedly throwing acid at four cows that were grazing outside his house, police said Friday.

The cows suffered serious burn injuries in the acid attack that took place in Gandhi Nagar, they said.

“We have registered a case against the accused person under different sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” said Saubhagya Kumar Swain, the inspector-in-charge of the Berhampur Town police station.

The accused person has been served with a notice, he said.

The owner of the cows alleged that the accused had earlier threatened him not to free his animals, as they were destroying the green fencing of his house.

The injured cows are undergoing treatment at the veterinary hospital here.

PTI