Kota: A 53-year-old businessman was charred to death in his car as passersby kept recording the incident on their mobile phones without bothering to rescue him here Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 10.00am on the Kota-Udaipur highway near Dhakadkhedi village when Premchand Jain, a resident of Riddhi-Siddhi Enclave in Kunhari area of Kota, was on his way to his factory in Anantpura. Initial investigation suggested that short-circuit that led to the incident in which the car caught fire.

Assistant Fire Officer at the Kota Municipal Corporation, Devendra Gautam, said they received information about the incident around 10.25am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The man inside the car had almost been reduced to a skeleton by the time the flames were doused, Gautam said. He added that people kept shooting the incident on their mobile phones without bothering to rescue Premchand Jain.

According to Gautam if the onlookers had attempted to smash the windowpane of the car before it was engulfed by fire, the man could have survived. On the basis of the number plate of the car, the identity of Jain was established, Borekheda SHO Sanjay Singh said.

According to eyewitnesses, Jain’s car had broken down on the Kota-Udaipur highway. He restarted the car and drove it a few hundred metres away when some passersby noticed smoke inside it, the SHO informed.

Jain could not come out of the car as its central locking system had stopped working.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for further investigation into the matter, officials said.

Agencies