Kalahandi: A man was critically injured in a bear attack that took place in Dunguripada village under Golamunda police limits in Kalahandi district early Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Sashi Agaria.

According to locals, Sashi had gone to the farmland when he came across a wild bear and the animal suddenly jumped on Sashi. However, he managed to escape with critical injuries. He was rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital by the villagers.

It has been suspected that the bear, which has been driven away into the forest, might have ventured into the farmland in search of food.

Notably, a man Achyuta Majhi was critically injured in a bear attack that took place in Marudhipa village near Chhendipada forest range of Angul district October 31.

According to villagers, Achyuta had gone to the forest in the morning to relieve himself when a bear that had strayed into the area attacked him. He sustained grevious injuries on his neck in the incident.

PNN