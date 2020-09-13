Rairangpur: A man was critically injured in a bear attack that took place in Kunjal Dahi village under Rairangpur block in Mayurbhanj district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Samal Munda (41). He sustained grievous injuries on his neck in the incident.

According to villagers, Samal had gone to the nearby forest in the wee hours of Sunday to relieve himself when a bear that had strayed into the area attacked him.

The animal had mauled him badly by the time locals came to his rescue after hearing his screams.

He was initially rushed to the primary healthcare centre of their village and was shifted to Rairangpur Government Hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN