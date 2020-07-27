Berhampur: A critically ill man here died writhing in pain as his family members helplessly watched after the driver of a 108 ambulance refused to ferry him to the hospital suspecting him of suffering from coronavirus, Monday.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Praharaj, a native of second lane of Prahallad Nagar in this town. He was suffering from diabetes. Family members rang up 108 ambulance services after his health condition deteriorated in the morning. The ambulance reached the spot but refused to take him to the hospital suspecting the man of suffering from COVID-19

The man’s minor son pleaded with the ambulance driver to carry his father to the but the driver refused to listen and sped away leaving the family members in despair. Later, Praharaj died without getting any treatment

“The 108 ambulance employees said the 104 ambulance will arrive at our house and carry my father to the hospital. But the 104 ambulance reached here late and in the meantime my father expired,” the son said.

PNN