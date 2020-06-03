Jharsuguda: A 33-year-old youth died while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla, Wednesday, a day after he and his four family members attempted suicide by consuming phenyl in Lahandabuda area of Jharsuguda district.

The deceased has been identified as Srikant Biswal (33).

Sources said that a woman, her son and three daughters took the extreme step in the wee hours of Tuesday, grieving over the death of another son.

Neighbours learned about the incident Tuesday morning. After no one from the family came out of the house, a woman went to their house and knocked on the door but received no response. She then informed the locals who broke the door open.

The neighbours found the five members in an unconscious state and informed the local police who rushed the five to Jharsuguda DHH for treatment. Later, as Srikant’s condition deteriorated, he was moved to VIMSAR in Burla.

After the condition of a member improved, she confirmed loss of the male member as the reason that prompted them to attempt mass-suicide.

“My brother was bedridden after sustaining injuries in a road accident in 2018. He died last evening. We loved our brother very much. Grieved over his death, we decided to end our lives and consumed phenyl,” said the girl to police.

Notably, a similar incident shook the country where eleven of a family from Burari area in Delhi hanged themselves July 1, 2018 in order to meet the deceased family patriarch.

PNN