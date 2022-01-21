Dhenkanal: Upset by the information about his wife’s death, a man named Dillip Kumar Nayak from Harekrushnapur village under Sadar police limits met with a road mishap and died Thursday evening.

A source said that the tragic incident took place when a motorcycle which Dillip was riding rammed into a tree near Biswanathpur village under Gondia police limits in Dhenkanal district when the man was on way back home in a hurry after hearing about his wife’s demise.

Dillip had gone out with his friend named Hemant Behera for some household work when he got the information about the death of his wife identified as Pinjiri Nayak. The woman was found dead earlier in the evening under mysterious circumstances, the source added.

Also read: Odisha registers 9,833 new Covid-19 cases; 972 below 18 years

“I was in Kaimati for some business related work when I received a phone call about the road mishap of Dillip. He had died much before I reached the accident site,” Dillip’s uncle Jayakrushna Nayak said.

Dillip’s friend Hemant sustained grievous injuries in the mishap. He is presently undergoing treatment at Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) and his health condition is stated to be critical now.

Local police have registered two separate cases and launched probes into the incidents. “Pinjiri probably died by suicide over family feud, which can be ascertained after post-mortem,” an official stated.

PNN