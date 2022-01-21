Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 9,833 new Covid-19 cases, of which 972 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 11,87,295. Active caseload in the state now stands at 89,702.

Odisha also reported six (06) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,507 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported seven (07) Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Cuttack reported highest deaths (two), followed by Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts (one each).

Out of total 9,833 new infections, 5,699 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,134 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 10,368 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 2,946 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,134 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (114), Balasore (286), Bargarh (172), Bhadrak (129), Bolangir (288), Boudh (120), Cuttack (774), Deogarh (47), Dhenkanal (95), Gajapati (88), Ganjam (69), Jagatsinghpur (152), Jajpur (256), Jharsuguda (168), Kalahandi (171), Kandhamal (91), Kendrapara (99), Keonjhar (168), Koraput (174), Malkangiri (56), Mayurbhanj (295), Nabarangpur (156), Nayagarh (292), Nuapada (173), Puri (146), Rayagada (274), Sambalpur (206) and Subarnapur (117).

The State Pool reported 577 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,69,90,740 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 8,471.

PNN