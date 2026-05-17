Rourkela: Public transport services under the ‘Ama Bus’ scheme came to a complete halt across Rourkela Sunday after employees staged strike demanding salary hikes and resolution of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) issues.

According to a source, not a single Ama Bus operated during the day, though nearly 100 buses usually ply on various routes across the city daily.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the employees’ demands or when normal Ama Bus operations are expected to resume.

The disruption affected office-goers, daily commuters and passengers travelling for emergencies and other essential work. The strike also added to residents’ difficulties amid reported fuel-related issues in parts of the Rourkela region, the source added.