Koraput: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 27-year-old man died while making preparations for his father’s cremation in Kamta village of Odisha’s Koraput district Wednesday.

The man, identified as Benudhar Mandal, was a social activist.

“Mandal’s 67-year-old father died at his residence around 1am early Wednesday. Later, Mandal’s family brought the body of his father to their native village at Kamta for last rites. While the relatives and family members were busy making arrangements for cremation, Mandal went to the backyard to relieve himself when a tree branch fell on him and he died, ” said a police official of B Singhpur police station.

“Mandal sustained severe head injuries and was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre at Borigumma where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’,” the police official said.

It can be mentioned here that, Koraput — a south Odisha district — has been experiencing heavy rains since Tuesday due to the effects of Michaung cyclone.

IANS