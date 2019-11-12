Rayagada: A young man drowned in Nagabali river of Rayagada district Tuesday while sailing his miniature boat on occasion of Kartik Purnima.

The deceased has been identified as Suman Behera- a diploma student of UGMIT in Muniguda area.

According to locals, Suman along with three of his friends went to Nagabali river Tuesday morning to sail their boats. While they were busy sailing their boats, Suman’s leg slipped accidentally and he was washed away in the strong current of the river.

On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and fished out the body. Police later took the body for postmortem.

The deceased’s family members have lodged a complaint against the college authorities.

The college authorities, when contacted, said the three students scaled the wall of the institution at about 3:00am to sail boats, without informing any of them.

