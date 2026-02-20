Bhubaneswar: A young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances Thursday night in a hotel in the Pokhariput area of Bhubaneswar. Police said the man’s girlfriend has reportedly gone missing following his death.

The deceased has been identified as Bubuna Pradhan, a resident of Old Bhubaneswar, who had been in a live-in relationship with the woman for six months. His body was found hanging in a hotel room.

Police recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem. Investigators have not yet determined whether the death was a case of homicide or suicide.

Police are also questioning hotel staff and the man’s family to determine if there were any disputes between the couple prior to the incident. Authorities said clarity regarding the cause of death would emerge after the postmortem report and further investigation.