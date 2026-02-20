NARENDRA RAUT, OP

Koraput: The long-pending expansion of National Highway 26 passing through Semiliguda in this district has once again come under sharp criticism as incomplete construction continues to disrupt daily life for residents, commuters, and business owners. The widening of NH-26 was announced decades ago, soon after the formation of the Sunabeda Municipality.

Funds sanctioned at the district level were distributed among concerned departments – National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for road construction, the Electricity Division for street lighting, and the PHD Division for drains and bridges. The approved project included a 72-feet-wide double-lane road from NALCO Chowk to the bus stand, along with road extension and drainage on both sides, planned in two phases. After years of struggle and repeated representations by MLAs from Pottangi and Koraput, the matter was raised before the Urban Development Minister and the District Collector. Although construction finally began, work progressed only on one side from NALCO Chowk to Ganga Maa Mandir, before coming to an abrupt halt midway. Municipal Chairman Rajendra Patro expressed strong displeasure over the delay. “Residents, commuters, and traders meet me almost daily demanding speedy completion of the road widening project along with drains and street lights. The NH division assured us the work would resume soon, but there has been no response so far,” he said.

A senior citizen of Semiliguda said, “This road was promised even before my children grew up. Today my grandchildren are facing the same dust, traffic jams, and accidents. It is shameful that such an important highway remains incomplete.” Local business owners echoed similar concerns. One trader near the bus stand said, “Customers avoid this stretch due to traffic and bad roads. Our daily sales have dropped drastically.” Another businessman added, “Dust, blocked drains, and unfinished work are affecting health and business alike. Authorities must act immediately.” Residents have now demanded urgent intervention to resume and complete the NH-26 expansion without further delay.