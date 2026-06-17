Bhubaneswar: A man was found dead with multiple injury marks near a canal in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Prabhat Behera, aged around 34 years.

Behera worked as a supervisor in a transport services firm dealing with various kinds of trucks, a police officer said.

According to family members, he left home for work late Tuesday but did not return.

His body was discovered near the Bhimpur canal embankment in Pahala area in the morning, the officer said.

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Behera’s family members have lodged a case, levelling murder allegations against a truck owner and his brother.

Accordingly, a murder case has been registered, said Aswini Kumar Jena, inspector in-charge of Pahal police station.

The police have detained the accused and an investigation is underway, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.