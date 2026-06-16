Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Anu Garg has directed all departments to remain fully prepared for the upcoming Kharif 2026 season, despite forecasts suggesting that the impact of El Niño on the state is likely to be limited. Chairing a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan Monday, Garg emphasised advanced planning, inter-departmental coordination, and continuous monitoring of rainfall, water resources, and agricultural activities to mitigate any adverse effects arising from El Niño conditions.

According to the IMD, while El Niño may lead to slightly below-normal rainfall across India this year, historical data indicate that Odisha is unlikely to face any significant impact. Rainfall in the state could remain near normal, increase slightly, or decline marginally depending on seasonal conditions.

To strengthen water management and irrigation planning, the state government has decided to constitute a special task force committee. The committee will monitor water availability, irrigation planning for both Kharif and Rabi seasons, enhancement of irrigation efficiency, and optimum utilisation of water resources for farmers.

The Water Resources Department will serve as the nodal agency. The meeting also reviewed strategies for water conservation, efficient reservoir management, and expansion of micro-irrigation systems during the El Niño year. The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department informed in the meeting that Odisha has set a target of 57.88 lakh hectares for cultivation during Kharif 2026. Irrigation facilities are planned for 39.04 lakh hectares.

A total of 2.66 lakh quintals of seeds have been planned for supply during the season. The Chief Secretary stressed the need for preparedness against possible pest and disease outbreaks in case of deficient rainfall. She urged departments to focus on groundwater recharge and to take measures to ensure sustainable water use.