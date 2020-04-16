Khurda: A 60-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a culvert at Pubu Sahi under Khurda Town (Model) police station here Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Gagan Bihari Behera of the locality. Behera was residing in a mutt at Pubu Sahi, sources said. Police registered a case in this regard as per a complaint filed by Behera’s wife Shailabala and sent the body for postmortem at the district headquarters hospital.

In her complaint, Shailabala alleged that her husband has been killed by some miscreants who dumped the body near the culvert.

According to police, some passersby spotted Behera’s body near a culvert at Pubu Sahi in the early morning. On being informed, additional superintendent of police KB Jena, sub-divisional police officer Sushil Kumar Mishra and Khurda Town police inspector in-charge Umashankar Singh reached the spot and recovered the body. Police also found a scooter from the spot, sources added.

Preliminary investigation by the cops revealed that some miscreants had killed Behera over previous enmity. Police have also detained a person for interrogation.

“We have found some blood stains in a building near Pubu Sahi. We suspect that some miscreants might have killed Behera at the building and carried his body on a scooter to the culvert. We are looking into all aspects of the incident,” said a police officer.