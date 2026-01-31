Bissamcuttack: A man was allegedly murdered with his throat slit in the Rayagada district Friday evening, police said. The deceased has been identified as Kailash Chandra Sahu, a resident of Brahmin Sahi under Bissamcuttack town limits.

According to sources, Sahu was found in a critically injured and blood-soaked condition and was rushed to Christian Hospital at Bissamcuttack Friday evening.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Visible injury marks were found on Sahu’s throat and head, raising suspicion of murder.

The exact circumstances and motive behind the killing are yet to be ascertained.

Following receipt of information, Bissamcuttack police station Officer-In-Charge Suryachandra Padhi reached the spot and launched an investigation.

A scientific team and a sniffer dog squad have also been pressed into service.