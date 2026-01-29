Rayagada/Tikiri: Displaced and project-affected people in the Kashipur block of Rayagada district have launched an agitation, demanding basic civic amenities and a 0.01 per cent equity share in Utkal Alumina International Ltd.

Despite more than 18 years of bauxite mining operations at Baphlimali, residents allege that promises of development have remained unfulfilled.

They claim that access to education, healthcare, drinking water, housing and road connectivity is still lacking in the affected villages.

Under the banner of Utkal Alumina Land Losers and Project-Affected Association, the project-affected villagers Tuesday began a dharna near the company’s RMP gate, warning of an intensified agitation if their demands are ignored.

Association president Natha Majhi alleged that the company has failed to provide permanent jobs to eligible displaced families and has discontinued allowances promised earlier.

Protesters also raised concerns over pollution from red mud ponds, ash ponds and conveyor belts, claiming it has led to health problems and agricultural losses. Among their key demands are permanent employment with family benefits, financial assistance for the higher education of children, pollution control measures, compensation for crop damage, reopening of night schools and establishment of a 50-bed hospital in the area.

Company authorities had not responded till Wednesday as the protest continued.