Phulbani: A court in Odisha’s Kandhamal district Saturday sentenced a man to 10-years imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl five years ago.

Phulbani Pocso judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Kaliprasad Mishra, special public prosecutor Banamali Behera said.

On July 17, 2017, Mishra lured the girl on the pretext of giving her chocolate and raped her in a dilapidated house in Khajuripada police station area.

The court pronounced the judgement after examining nine witnesses.

